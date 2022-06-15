HVAC companies offer tips to help beat the heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee HVAC companies said they are booked up for the rest of the week, filling requests for people needing their HVAC units fixed. Some people have also waited weeks for companies to get the parts necessary.

For Donald Russell, he was one of those people. His house got so warm that he had to leave.

“We stayed with our daughter last night in West Knoxville,” Russell said. The temperature in his house was getting up in the 90s.

“When I got here before I got it running, it was 93 degrees inside,” Service Technician with Cantrell’s Tim Jeffries said.

He went to the Russell house a few weeks ago but could not get the part necessary until Monday night. This has been an issue for these companies since the pandemic.

“We noticed it getting a little worse and worse, and it has just progressively gotten worse,” Jeffries said.

The Russell’s home needed a whole new part for its HVAC unit, but Jeffries said other homes sometimes only require a small check-up. The biggest one he said is changing your air filters.

“If it’s 74 or 75 degrees in your house, there’s probably not much more you’re going to be able to do,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said there are also things people can do within their homes to give their HVAC unit a break.

“Like my mama used to say, we’re not heating the whole neighborhood. Keep the doors closed. Any shade is going to help,” Jeffries said.

While fixing an HVAC unit may take some time, homeowners like Russell just want it done as soon as possible.

“Ain’t nothing you can do. I can’t fix it myself. You’ve just got to have them fix it,” Russell said.

About 80% of homes have their indoor unit in the attic which can get up to 120 degrees in extreme heat, Jeffries said. He also said it’s important to maintain your HVAC unit regularly so it is running well during hot days.

