Is this your pig? | Carter County authorities looking for owner

Officers found the pig Sunday and have yet to find the owner.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a pig? Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of one found on Judge Ben Allen Road.

Officers found the pig Sunday and have yet to find the owner. Those who recognize the pig can call the office at 423-542-1845.

