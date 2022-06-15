KPD looking for man charged in robbery of 92-year-old woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for a man charged in the robbery of a 92-year-old woman, officials told WVLT News Wednesday.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging Michael Bledsoe, 32, with robbing a 92-year-old woman outside of her home on Sunday afternoon. Know where he is? Contact @tn_crime at 865-215-7165.



More info here: https://t.co/5lBYc3TrUF pic.twitter.com/wyBheJ5e00 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 15, 2022

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim, a 92-year-old woman, said that she had come home from shopping when a man snatched her purse and ran from the scene. The purse reportedly contained some cash, credit cards and personal items.

After investigating, officers said they revealed that the man had followed the woman home in a Ford truck. Officers have now identified the suspect as Michael Bledsoe, charginf him with robbery, identity theft, felony theft, evading arrest and sale and delivery of schedule VI narcotics. Additionally, officers said Bledsoe has outstanding warrants for burglary and theft from another, unrelated incident.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165 or submit a tip here.

