Advertisement

KPD looking for man charged in robbery of 92-year-old woman

Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for a man charged in the robbery of a 92-year-old woman, officials told WVLT News Wednesday.
Michael Bledsoe
Michael Bledsoe(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for a man charged in the robbery of a 92-year-old woman, officials told WVLT News Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim, a 92-year-old woman, said that she had come home from shopping when a man snatched her purse and ran from the scene. The purse reportedly contained some cash, credit cards and personal items.

After investigating, officers said they revealed that the man had followed the woman home in a Ford truck. Officers have now identified the suspect as Michael Bledsoe, charginf him with robbery, identity theft, felony theft, evading arrest and sale and delivery of schedule VI narcotics. Additionally, officers said Bledsoe has outstanding warrants for burglary and theft from another, unrelated incident.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-7165 or submit a tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Crime Stoppers looking for three suspects after thefts
Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages

Latest News

Feeling like 100+ degrees again today.
Heat Advisory: Steamy days continue, until after a few late week storms
Is this your pig? | Carter County authorities looking for owner
Is this your pig? | Carter County authorities looking for owner
A woman was threatened, robbed and assaulted by several suspects Sunday, June 14.
Police: Woman robbed, assaulted after UT baseball game; suspects identified
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun this Father’s Day weekend