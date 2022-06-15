Advertisement

Playground equipment reaches triple digits

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scorching temperatures continue throughout the region, and people are looking for ways to beat the heat.

While slides, climbing walls and swings can offer plenty of fun in the sun, they also run the risk of being dangerously hot.

A playground in the summer may heat up enough that it could cause burns, experts say.

Savannah Cremeans and her son were looking for a way to beat the heat.

The pair ended up at the splash pad instead because it was cooler.

“The water will cool down the concrete. We tried over there [at the playground], but it’s too hot,” Cremeans said.

By using an infrared thermometer, WSAZ reporter Kimberly Keagy stopped by St. Cloud’s All-Inclusive playground and splashpad to see how hot some of the playground equipment reached.

At noon, a plastic slide was showing about 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Within an hour, the temperature of the slide jumped by about 15 degrees.

The hottest item WSAZ found on the playground was the poured rubber surface. At four o’clock, the ground’s temperature was 177 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keagy tested another portion of the playground in the shade, and the ground’s temperature was 92 degrees at the same hour.

The US Consumer Product Safety recommends parents touch the equipment first to see if it’s too hot.

To keep kids safe, make sure their shoes stay on, avoid flip-flops, and try not to expose bare skin to the equipment while using sunscreen.

