Police arrest third suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured.

News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The affidavit says he was seen in a Facebook live video carrying a rifle in front of Mary’s Bar & Grill and was among the gunshot victims.

Meanwhile, police made another appeal to the public to help identify possible suspects in the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Harris has an attorney.

