Staying steamy for the rest of the week with lower humidity this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot and steamy conditions continue through the end of the week with lower humidity, but the heat cranks right back up next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are moving through tonight, with another stuffy low of only 75 degrees.

The heat continues Thursday with another Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. We will reach 95 degrees again feeling more than 100 degrees. A few pockets of rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to the early evening hours, mainly in the higher elevations.

Heat Advisory for Thursday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is still in the mid-90s with spotty rain and storms midday and then scattered storms in the afternoon to evening hours as a front finally moves through.

The humidity now doesn’t drop until Friday night, but the rest of Father’s Day weekend should feel much better. Highs are in the upper 80s, which is just over average, but the humidity is at a refreshing level, which also means the mornings are cooler!

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week. We are nearing 100 degrees by next Wednesday!

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

