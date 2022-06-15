Summing it up: Tenn. students test results show improvement, but is it enough?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 state test results indicating there’s been much improvement since the pandemic, but not all students are performing at or above grade level.

“We are thrilled with the data that’s come back,” Education Commissioner, Penny Schwinn, said.

In math and English language arts (ELA) there were gains ranging from four to seven points across the board compared to last year’s results.

“The national projections indicated that it would take three to five years for states to see their data fully rebound. And in Tennessee what we’ve seen is that our reading or our English Language Arts scores are at pre-pandemic numbers and in many grades are actually higher than before the pandemic,” Schwinn said in a phone interview.

The results indicated three in 10 Tennessee students met grade level expectations in math, according to the news release.

“With our math, we have essentially closed that learning loss gap by 40 to 50 percent in grade levels. So really on track for acceleration and progress and that’s a testament to the hard work of the teachers in the classrooms every day,” Schwinn explained.

The owner and director of A Tutor’s Touch, Beverly Chattin, said math is about finding patterns and recognizing it’s all related.

“That’s what I’m seeing is a lot of gaps from 2020 for these students. And the more gaps that they have, the less likely they are going to pick up on what is going on in class right now, in particular in math,” Chattin said.

Chattin said the pandemic caused children to be out of school for weeks at a time.

“They missed a lot of those things and so that causes them to struggle now,” Chattin said.

She said math is being taught differently than how a lot of parents learned it, making it difficult for parents to help show kids.

“I know that these kids are sitting in class and they’re not understanding and they feel like they’re not smart,” Chattin explained. “And that’s not the case. It’s not that they’re not smart. It’s just that they need those gaps filled in and they need a birds eye view of math so they can see how math is related.”

Chattin recommended parents have their kids take advantage of free resources, using workbooks, even watching videos in the summertime.

“We have made incredible progress in this state,” Schwinn said. “We are of course not where we want to be. We want every child to be on grade level. We want every child to have the same access and opportunities. And we have a long way to go.”

If you’re a parent looking for resources to help, there’s free online ones here.

