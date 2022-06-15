Tennessee Department of Education releases TCAP results, 70% of students not meeting math requirements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 state test results indicating there’s been much improvement since the pandemic, but not all students are performing at or above grade level.

The results indicated three in 10 Tennessee students met grade level expectations in math, according to the news release.

In math and English language arts (ELA) there were gains ranging from four to seven points across the board compared to last year’s results.

If you’re a parent looking for resources to help, there’s free online ones here.

