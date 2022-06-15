Tony Vitello named Coach of the Year by Perfect Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball’s Tony Vitello earned Coach of the Year honors from Perfect Game for a second straight year. Vitello led the Volunteers to a program-record of 57 wins and their first SEC regular-season and tournament titles since 1995.

The outlet tabbed eight Vols with accolades on Wednesday. The Big Orange had four players named to the Perfect Game All-America teams including sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander (first team), junior outfielder Drew Gilbert (second team), redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega and senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb (third team).

Dollander posted a perfect 10-0 record and led the country with a 0.80 WHIP. He also led the team with 108 strikeouts and had a 2.39 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .175 batting average. Dollander became just the second Vol to earn SEC Pitcher of the Year behind Luke Hochevar.

Gilbert posted yet another outstanding season for UT, leading the team with a .362 batting average and ranked second on the team with a career-high 70 RBIs. Gilbert was also named SEC Tournament MVP after helping lead the Vols to their first title since 1995.

Ortega saw a career-high season in every category. The Puerto Rico native finished the year with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs while batting .323. Ortega also ranked second on the team with 76 hits and 20 doubles.

After three years on Rocky Top, Lipscomb earned the starting role at third base this past season. He was the SEC leader with 84 RBIs, a mark that ranks fourth nationally year and third in UT single-season history. Lipscomb also belted 22 home runs on the year, which is tied for second-most in program history for a single season.

Tennessee also had three players named to the Perfect Game Freshman All-America teams, as pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were first-team selections while Blake Burke earned a spot on the second team.

Burns and Beam combined for a 16-3 record on the year with eight wins apiece, putting them in a tie for fifth on UT’s freshman single-season wins list. Burke showed off his impressive power, tying the single-season program record for home runs by a freshman with 14.

