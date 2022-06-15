Advertisement

TWRA: Bear attacks woman in Sevierville

A bear attacked a woman in Sevierville, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Elkmont Campground officials advise using storing food and even water properly to help keep bears away. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was attacked by a bear on Atwood Rd. in Sevierville Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Another woman and her daughter were injured Sunday morning after a bear ripped into their tent at the Elkmont Campground.

The bear involved in Sunday’s incident was euthanized, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP Representative Dana Soehn spoke to WVLT News, saying that visitors should take extra care over the next few weeks.

“Natural food sources are scarce during this time period before the berries ripen,” she said. “It’s extremely critical, over the next few weeks, that all visitors follow BearWise practices when hiking and camping in bear country. Any aggressive or unusual bear encounter should be reported immediately to park rangers.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
Crime Stoppers looking for three suspects after thefts
Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun this Father’s Day weekend
Making the Grade
Making the Grade
Humidity forecast
Staying steamy for the rest of the week with lower humidity this weekend
KCS student working in class
Tennessee Department of Education releases TCAP results, 70% of students not meeting math requirements