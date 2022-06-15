TWRA: Bear attacks woman in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was attacked by a bear on Atwood Rd. in Sevierville Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Another woman and her daughter were injured Sunday morning after a bear ripped into their tent at the Elkmont Campground.

The bear involved in Sunday’s incident was euthanized, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP Representative Dana Soehn spoke to WVLT News, saying that visitors should take extra care over the next few weeks.

“Natural food sources are scarce during this time period before the berries ripen,” she said. “It’s extremely critical, over the next few weeks, that all visitors follow BearWise practices when hiking and camping in bear country. Any aggressive or unusual bear encounter should be reported immediately to park rangers.”

