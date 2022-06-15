Uptick in ticks seen in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -At the Blount Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Jeff Maxwell said he’s seen an increase in ticks this summer compared to previous ones.

If bitten, ticks can not only present major problems for pets but their owners as well. The CDC has a full list of the possible illnesses you can contract if not properly treated.

“There’s definitely an upward trend right now there’s no doubt about that.” said Maxwell speaking to the increase of ticks he’s seen come through his clinic door.

While finding a tick or two on a dog isn’t uncommon, a new type of tick has now presented itself in East Tennessee that Maxwell is not used to called the lone star tick.

“If it bites you, it can make you allergic to beef, chicken, turkey, or pork,” said Maxwell.

The Blount County doctor advised that if you are bitten by a tick, try to capture it in a plastic bag and take it to your local veterinarian or doctor to examine it. How you remove the insect is also key in staying safe, wanting to make sure that all of the tick is removed and not pushed deeper into your skin.

“I put my nails at the head and rotate and always try to get a piece of skin up. They make particular spoon things to get them up, they also make special Tweezers to get ticks.” said Maxwell.

Medicines and certain tick collars are one way to keep your pets safe, but for people, Maxwell advised that even on a hot summer day, you should think about wearing sleeves or pants to protect a tick from grabbing onto your leg and causing damage.

If you’re experiencing fever-like symptoms, consistent pain around the bite site for weeks, or fatigue you should contact a doctor, according to Maxwell.

