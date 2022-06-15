Advertisement

Whitley County man found alive after several days of searching

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE 8:10 PM 6/15/2022:

A Whitley County man missing since Sunday has been found alive, according to officials.

Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed to WYMT that Darrell Carter was found alive Wednesday evening.

Carter was found by a farmer checking his fields one mile outside of the wide search area. He was dehydrated, had some cuts and bruises but his vital signs were good.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Original Story:

Whitley County Sheriff Danny Moses issued a Golden Alert Sunday night following a call from worried family members that Darrell Carter had not returned from his hunting trip.

“He had a planned trip to come out on the other side of the mountains in front of his house,” director of Whitley County EMS Anthony Christie said.

Officials said Carter had gone out hunting almost every day in the last two weeks. Now he is missing, and people all around the community have come to help.

“I mean if you just see all the volunteers here in the community that would tell you what kind of guy he was,” Christie said.

Considering he was hunting in the mountains, volunteers have had to battle hard terrain, but are working constantly to find him.

“The weeds are waste high. It’s really thick. There’s a lot of canopy cover up top. The weeds are thick. It’s full of rattlesnakes and ticks. It’s pretty rough terrain,” Christie said.

Officials said Carter was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red-checkered shirt and brown boots. If you have a tip, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

