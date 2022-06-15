Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old.

Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.

The CDC says drownings are the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 years old.

It’s a tragedy that happens nearly 4,000 times a year, most commonly in children.

“It’s definitely unimaginable. Kids can get away, just if you blink, they’re 30 feet off in the other direction out of your reach,” said Nathan Kirby, the public information officer with the Laurel County Rescue Squad.

Deputies said the 23-month-old was found in the pool in the western part of Laurel County around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was taken to the hospital, where ER doctors tried to revive him, but the toddler didn’t make it.

“The rescue squad had a unit that was close by that was also a paramedic. He started doing CPR, they were able to get a pulse back on the child. Then at the hospital, they did a pulse check, and it came back negative,” Kirby said.

According to the CDC, among infants, two-thirds of drownings happen in bathtubs. In 1-4-year-olds, home swimming pools are the leading cause, and more than half of drownings in people 15 and older happen in lakes, rivers, and oceans.

“There’s a lot of guilt that goes along with that. That, ‘had I just been paying more attention’ mentality comes to mind. That is probably the hardest thing that the parent has to go through because they feel like it’s their fault,” Kirby said.

There are simple steps you can take around your pool to make it a lot safer for children to be around. First responders encourage pool owners to build a fence around their pool with a lock out of child’s reach, and stay in arm’s reach when a child is in the pool.

They also said any time your child goes missing, and you have a pool, that should be the first place you look. The CDC said it can happen in seconds.

