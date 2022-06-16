Advertisement

2022-23 Opener set for Knoxville Ice Bears

The puck drops on the new season on Friday, Oct. 21.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears will open their 21st season with a home game on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:35 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The 56-game regular season will be the SPHL’s 19th. Knoxville spent its first season in the Atlantic Coast Hockey League before moving to the South East Hockey League the following year. The SPHL was formed in 2004.

In their 20th season, the Ice Bears set an SPHL-record with 42 regular season wins and became the first team in league history to win the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions five times.

Knoxville’s opening night opponent, full home and road game schedules and promotional schedule will be released at a later time.

