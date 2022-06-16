Advertisement

Approx. 200 evacuated following fire at commercial plant in East Knox County

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper plant in East Knox County, according to officials with the agency.
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper Plat in East Knox County, according to officials with the agency.(Rural Metro)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Approximately 200 employees were evacuated after a coffee grinder caught fire in the coffee processing area at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper plant in East Knox County Thursday, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

“Power had been lost to the coffee grinder but the burners continued to heat the beans until the container blew apart catching on fire throughout the vent system,” RMF Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Crews were able to first extinguish the fire in the roof system then the processing area on the main floor.”

No injuries were reported and corporate officials were working to determine the cause of the incident, according to Bagwell.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, June 16, 2022

