Approx. 200 evacuated following fire at commercial plant in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Approximately 200 employees were evacuated after a coffee grinder caught fire in the coffee processing area at the Keurig/Dr. Pepper plant in East Knox County Thursday, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

“Power had been lost to the coffee grinder but the burners continued to heat the beans until the container blew apart catching on fire throughout the vent system,” RMF Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said. “Crews were able to first extinguish the fire in the roof system then the processing area on the main floor.”

No injuries were reported and corporate officials were working to determine the cause of the incident, according to Bagwell.

This afternoon at 214pm Rural Metro Fire was called to Keurig/Dr. Pepper for an active fire in the coffee processing... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Thursday, June 16, 2022

