Baseball Vols rack up All America honors

Seven Tennessee players named to (NCBWA) All-America teams
Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame
Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The postseason honors continue to roll in for Tennessee as seven Vols were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America teams, including a program record four first-team selections.

UT’s first-team honorees included pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns as well as third baseman Trey Lipscomb and outfielder Drew Gilbert.

Also earning NCBWA All-America recognition were pitchers Drew Beam (second team), Redmond Walsh (second team) and Ben Joyce (third team), marking the first time any of the three have earned a spot on a non-freshman All-America team in their careers.

Tennessee has now had eight players earn non-freshman All-America honors this season, doubling the previous program record of four set in 2021 and 1994. If you include freshmen All-Americans, the Vols have had nine players earn All-America recognition, which also smashed the previous school record of five in 2021.

