Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating

WATCH | Police in Ky. town investigating possible 'crime of passion'
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department needs help investigating graffiti at a local business.

Police want information about the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building.

Officials said the suspect appears to be a repeat offender. If you look closely at the picture, you can see what’s left from the first time someone spray-painted the same thing.

You can contact 606-638-4058 or email info@louisapd.org if you have information.

We are following this story.

