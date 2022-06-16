Advertisement

Cirrus Aircraft reaches new heights to address pilot shortage

Leadership with United Airlines and Cirrus Aircraft both told WVLT News they’re committed to fill new jobs with women and people of color.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of new job opportunities are taking off across the country and it’s partially thanks to Knoxville-based aircraft manufacturer, Cirrus Aircraft.

The makers of the world’s first single-engine personal jet was helping United Airlines train some 3,000 future pilots over the next decade. Leaders from United Aviate Academy traveled into Alcoa to purchase and pick up a fleet of 25 aircraft from Cirrus on Thursday.

This purchase was also showing how Cirrus brings people from around the world to Knoxville as each customer, including some big names, has to pick up their aircraft in Knoxville.

“Some of them are even relocating their businesses here,” said Todd Simmons, President of Customer Experience for Cirrus Aircraft. “We’ve had cases of people buying property here after visiting. So they’re sort of seeing the magic of East Tennessee. There has never been more resources available at all levels. Local state federal to become a pilot.”

Cirrus Aircraft has 200 employees right now, but officials said they’re hiring for media, aviation and office positions.

