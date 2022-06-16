The dark side of solar power: A Middle Tennessee couple’s warning for others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Middle Tennessee homeowners said they were duped into switching to solar power.

The whole idea was to save money, but according to them, they’re not spending even more than they were before.

When they couldn’t get answers from the company, they contacted News4 Investigates.

Going solar was something Raychel and Ryan Jamieson had thought about for years.

When they finally made the switch, the felt differently.

“It feels like we got taken advantage of,” Raychel Jamieson said.

And what was supposed to save them big bucks didn’t.

“They’re selling something that they cannot provide,” Raychel Jamieson said.

The total cost for their system, which included 40 panels, was $92,000. It’s a system they’re paying for monthly on top of their electricity bill.

“I’m stilly paying $330 for the loan and it’s about to be $450,” Ryan Jamieson said.

News4 Investigates has found complaint after complaint online.

The Better Business Bureau has an alert on its website warning people about Pink Energy, which is the company the Jamiesons used.

“It doesn’t do what we were promised,” Ryan Jamieson said.

They said getting help from Pink Energy has been nearly impossible.

The Jamiesons showed News4 Investigates their electric bills from before the panels were installed and after. Some months they’re saving as little as $22.

It took News4 Investigates contacting Pink Energy for the Jamiesons to finally start getting the help they said they’ve wanted for months.

“Pink Energy is committed to customer satisfaction and is always looking for ways to better serve our customers and their needs. There are a number of variables that impact solar energy production and we strongly encourage to contact us at customer@gopink.com with any questions or for help getting the most out of their system,” a spokesperson for Pink Energy said in a statement.

Because the Jamiesons haven’t had an internet connection until recently, Pink Energy hasn’t been able to monitor their usage and assess any problems.

Now that everything is in place the way it should be, they’re hopeful their next bill will be lower than what it has been.

“We thought we were going to be producing enough energy to offset the cost of the system, or at least some of the system,” Ryan Jamieson said.

The Jamiesons hope their story will not only warn others, but also show people how important it is to do your research before selecting a company.

