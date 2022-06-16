Advertisement

FBI prosecutors: Jefferson City woman charged for producing and attempted distribution of child pornography

A Jefferson City woman plead guilty to producing child pornography and attempting to distribute child pornography, according to officials with the Department of Justice.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Jun. 16, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City woman was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison after she took a plea deal to plead guilty to a previous indictment, according to Department of Justice Spokesperson Rachelle Barnes.

Shana Coffey plead guilty to producing child pornography and attempting to distribute child pornography. After her prison sentence is finished, the 42-year-old woman will be on supervised release for the rest of her life, according to Barnes.

“Coffey admitted that in April 2020 she used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing visual depictions of such conduct and, in June 2020, she attempted to distribute child pornography to others,” Barnes said.

Coffey was required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state she lives, works, or attends school.

