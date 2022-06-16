Former CAK pitcher making strides in the Majors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - His now world famous mustache is getting a lot of play, but Knoxville’s Spencer Strider has much more to offer.

The Former Christian Academy of Knoxville standout, who won Gatorade State baseball Player of the Year back in 2017, has worked his way into the spotlight on one of the best teams in Major League baseball.

Strider, who was born in Columbus Ohio and was a big Cleveland fan was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 35th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, but did not sign and played college baseball at Clemson University.

Strider missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn UCL which required Tommy John Surgery. He returned from the injury in 2020 and was drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 Major League Draft and signed with Atlanta.

Spencer Strider struck out a career-high 11 batters Wednesday against the Nats. He's part of the reason the World Champs have won 14 straight!

His journey started in Knoxville and included a State Player of the Year performance with @cakbasebll @wvlt @Braves @BlooperBraves pic.twitter.com/A7Ms2WjPXO — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 16, 2022

Only 23 years of age, Spencer’s made great strides working his way to the big club and from the bullpen to the starting rotation. On Wednesday night at Washington, Strider struck out a career high 11 batters in helping the World Champions to their 14th straight win.

Spencer’s mom Bonnie couldn’t be more proud of her talented son who again fought through Tommy John surgery and has come out even stronger on the other side consistently throwing in the upper 90′s and even triple digits. Bonnie says, ”Spencer is a very purposeful, very pensive guy, which lets him get in his head a little too much as well. Having the Tommy John surgery gave him an eye actual opportunity to kind of set that straight and take control of that.”

His former head coach at CAK Tommy Pharr adds, “He’s a smart kid, and I think he reworked his arm action a little bit and, and the way he trained and everything. I think was a big deal for him. gaining some velocity.”

Wednesday was Strider’s best start of his career, as he tied his career high with 5.2 innings and blew past his previous career high of eight strikeouts. He may get a pair of starts next week against the Giants and Dodgers, both of which would come at home.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.