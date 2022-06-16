Former Knoxville utility district comptroller indicted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The former comptroller for the West Knox Utility District was indicted after investigators said they found evidence that she made unauthorized adjustments to her Paid Time Off and sick leave as well as adjustments to at least nine other current and former employees’ balances, according to comptroller spokesperson John Dunn.

Kimberly Green adjusted her PTO balance by more than 200 hours, totaling more than $10,000. She also increased her sick leave balance by more than 85 hours, which she claimed in 2020, totaling more than $3,700, according to Dunn.

“Additionally, Green made unauthorized PTO and sick leave balance adjustments to at least nine other current and former employees’ balances, which could have resulted in a cost to the district of approximately $27,240,” officials said. “Some employees told investigators they neither requested nor were aware of these adjustments.”

Green was fired on July 20, 2021, and the district used her final PTO to recover the unauthorized balances that she gave herself, according to comptroller officials.

Dunn said Green was indicted in May on one count of computer crimes, one count of forgery, and two counts of official misconduct.

“District officials should ensure one person isn’t allowed to make leave adjustments without any oversight,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The district should also ensure it documents any leave adjustments, and it should implement and enforce its approved leave policies.”

The West Knox Utility District provides water services to more than $27,000 residents.

