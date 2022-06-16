‘I did not expect to win at all’: EKY’s Noah Thompson talks American Idol, future plans

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Like most kids, Noah Thompson wanted to be someone growing up. He wanted to play music.

His time on American Idol took off after his first audition in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, but it was his friend Arthur Johnson who signed him up for the show.

“He was just kind of, I guess, he was sitting in his chair being lazy, scrolling through his phone,” said Thompson. “He came upon these American Idol auditions and I was like ‘no’.”

“Walking in you look at the judges and they’re just - they’re all three good people because I’ve gotten to know them throughout the whole show,” he said. “But gosh it was the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done.”

While on the show, Noah stayed true to his hometown roots, even bringing country music star Carrie Underwood to tears.

“The show is created for people like me and for people like Noah who didn’t know to dream that big,” said Underwood. “But knew they wanted to do something, it’s a beautiful thing.”

“Her and I were just kind of the same when it comes to, you know, coming from a small town,” Thompson said. “You know, not really having as much opportunity as everyone else - get out and do what you love.”

The show was not always easy, the singer performed from his hotel room as he battled COVID.

“I was in my hotel room for eight days. it was awful,” he said. “And you performed two songs in your hotel room?” asked WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley. “Mhm, mhm,” Thompson replied.

A short time later, his hometown of Louisa threw a welcome home parade. It drew in huge crowds supporting their hometown hero.

“I had no idea how many people were actually going to be there,” he said. “It was pretty amazing for me to see the outcome of that.”

Nearly one month ago, it was the moment Noah, his family and many across Eastern Kentucky hoped and prayed for. Thompson was chosen as the winner of the 2022 season of American Idol.

“I did not expect to win at all, I came into this show just scared out of my mind,” he added. “Had no clue what I was doing.”

The singer has big plans as his career takes off. He said he wants to write more original songs.

“I believe God has a plan for everything, and this for some reason, some crazy reason, this was supposed to happen.”

The rest of our interview with Noah Thompson will during Issues & Answers Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT.

American Idol airs on ABC. Auditions for the next season of American Idol are now open. You can get more information here.

VIDEO CREDIT: “AMERICAN IDOL” clips courtesy of FREMANTLE AND 19 TV, LTD.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.