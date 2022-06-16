Intense heat Friday before storms; even hotter next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodness gracious, it’s hot! Thursday is our fourth 90 degree day in a row, and it’s feeling like 100 plus! Some strong storms early Friday afternoon will impact some of us with some much-desired rain.

Father’s Day weekend is a *little cooler* but is still toasty. Next week, there is not much rain. The weather also prompts a WVLT First Alert as we actually run for 100 degrees one day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In short, it’s going to stay toasty through the start of July. Evening plans are mostly dry Thursday evening. It will ‘feel like’ 90 degrees or even hotter all the way through 10:00 p.m. Only an isolated mountain or Plateau storm will form. By the morning of Friday, the low is 76 degrees. It’s going to feel like 80 or hotter all night long.

We’re just as hot Friday, as we were on Thursday. A few dawn storms are possible near the Tri Cities but the rest of us are dry through noon. From noon to 4:00 p.m. Friday, a fast-moving line of strong thunderstorms forms and moves northwest to southeast. Some of these will leave ponding on the highways. With this much heat, the storms will have pretty rare ‘explosive growth.’ That means they could bubble up exceptionally fast - within a matter of minutes. Strong straight line winds are possible. Important to note: not everyone gets some beneficial rain.

The temps fall only slightly Friday afternoon. Saturday is pleasant, sunny, dry, and slightly cooler. The high temp is still 88 degrees in Knoxville, though some weather maps are several degrees cooler.

Father’s Day is also full of sun, and is totally dry! This day, at 87 degrees, is the coolest day for a while (and is still above average).

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday begins a brand new string of 90 degree days, and this one could last a lot longer!

Monday is 92, Tuesday is dry and 96. We have a brand new WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. The high temperature is 100 degrees; that’s the hottest day since July 1, 2012! Wow!

We have continued heat and not much rain all the way to the end of the 8-day, and on to early July.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

