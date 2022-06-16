Advertisement

Knoxville athlete sets personal record at prestigious national meet

Keegan Smith of Knoxville Catholic shines at PR Brooks Invitational in Seattle
KCHS Track phenom competing at the PR Brooks Invitational in Seattle
KCHS Track phenom competing at the PR Brooks Invitational in Seattle(Sean Smith)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He was one of the best high school runners, not just in our own backyard, but in the entire country.

Keegan Smith of Knoxville Catholic, who just completed his freshman year, was one of a select group of young athletes to compete in the annual PR Brooks Invitational in Seattle. The event selects and flies out to Washington the best of the best when it comes to high school track and field athletes.

Keegan ran a new full 2-mile PR with a time of 8:54:97. He came in 6th racing against the fastest of the fastest. He was the only freshman in the field hanging with the upperclassmen.

Congratulations to Keegan Smith, who continues to make strides in what is one of the most difficult sports to compete and excel in at a very high level.

