Knoxville premier of SEC Storied set for June 21

SEC Network commentator Dawn Davenport will emcee the event from the University of Tennessee Student Union.
Tennessee lady Vol legends Coach pat Summitt and follow Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings
Tennessee lady Vol legends Coach pat Summitt and follow Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 11th season of SEC Storied wraps with “CATCH98″ – the story of Tamika Catchings and the 1997-98 Tennessee Lady Vols. SEC Network and T-Mobile, the presenting sponsor of the film, are teaming up for a special Knoxville premiere of the film on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., two days before the televised debut of the documentary.

Fans can register here to attend Tuesday’s pre-film reception, watch “CATCH98″ and hear from the stars of the film and the filmmakers themselves with a post-film Q&A.

SEC Network commentator Dawn Davenport will emcee the event from the University of Tennessee Student Union, joined by Catchings, Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper, and filmmaking duo Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters.

The televised premiere of “CATCH98″ is Thursday, June 23 – the 50th anniversary of Title IX – at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

