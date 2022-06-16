Knoxville speed limits are about to change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville speed limits are set to change on July 1, according to Mayor Indya Kincannon. Right now, the speed limits on any unmarked Knoxville roads is 30 mph, but next month that’ll drop to 25 mph.

The move is part of an initiative to reduce crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians, the city website states. “This small move will help save lives,” Kincannon said, referring to data from AAA that says there is a 70% greater chance of a fatality in a 30 mph wreck than a 25 mph wreck when pedestrians are involved.

The change was approved by the City Council in November.

