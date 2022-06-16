Knoxville’s one step closer to Tenn’s first life-saving mental health urgent care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is one step closer to Tennessee’s first life-saving mental health urgent care.

The McNabb Center is behind a three-year pilot project that’s designed to save lives for years to come. The plan is to build the facility next to what will soon be the city’s public safety center at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital near North Broadway.

CEO Jerry Vagnier told WVLT News that with help from the state, the center is investing at least $4 million to turn the hospital into Tennessee’s first emergency mental health urgent care unit.

“We’ve got great new medications. We have great new therapies that have evidence behind them. And so I think people can’t deny that treatment is effective,” Vagnier said.

The unit is designed for anyone needing help with a behavioral health crisis, psychiatric care, addiction treatment or family counseling. The project comes after health professionals said more than 3,000 people in Knox County struggle with mental illness.

Most of those people are uninsured substance abuse patients, who in some cases, will wait days in the emergency room until they’re placed in a psychiatric bed.

“It’s not the fault of the hospitals that are just not designed to treat people with mental illness like this in emergency departments,” said Vagnier. “So, they can actually sit in an emergency department for multiple days on end, waiting a bed at a psychiatric hospital and that’s not good for anybody.”

Knox County also owns the property and will have to sign off on the lease at its next commissioner meeting.

