Advertisement

Knoxville’s one step closer to Tenn’s first life-saving mental health urgent care

The plan is to build the facility next to what will soon be the city’s public safety center at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital near North Broadway.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is one step closer to Tennessee’s first life-saving mental health urgent care.

The McNabb Center is behind a three-year pilot project that’s designed to save lives for years to come. The plan is to build the facility next to what will soon be the city’s public safety center at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital near North Broadway.

CEO Jerry Vagnier told WVLT News that with help from the state, the center is investing at least $4 million to turn the hospital into Tennessee’s first emergency mental health urgent care unit.

“We’ve got great new medications. We have great new therapies that have evidence behind them. And so I think people can’t deny that treatment is effective,” Vagnier said.

The unit is designed for anyone needing help with a behavioral health crisis, psychiatric care, addiction treatment or family counseling. The project comes after health professionals said more than 3,000 people in Knox County struggle with mental illness.

Most of those people are uninsured substance abuse patients, who in some cases, will wait days in the emergency room until they’re placed in a psychiatric bed.

“It’s not the fault of the hospitals that are just not designed to treat people with mental illness like this in emergency departments,” said Vagnier. “So, they can actually sit in an emergency department for multiple days on end, waiting a bed at a psychiatric hospital and that’s not good for anybody.”

Knox County also owns the property and will have to sign off on the lease at its next commissioner meeting.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Crime Stoppers looking for three suspects after thefts
Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts
View looking east and up the Colorado River from Pipe Creek Beach.
Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket
Knoxville convenience store sells $400K lottery ticket

Latest News

A bear attacked a woman in Sevierville, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife...
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
KCS student working in class
Summing it up: Tenn. students test results show improvement, but is it enough?
The plan is to build the facility next to what will soon be the city’s public safety center at...
Knoxville’s one step closer to Tenn’s first life-saving mental health urgent care
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Find Your Fun this Father’s Day weekend