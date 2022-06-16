Advertisement

Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says

A Maryville man was arrested Tuesday after leading officers on a chase, according to an arrest report.
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville couple was arrested Tuesday after leading Knoxville Police Department officers on a chase, according to an arrest report.

The chase began with a traffic stop on I-40 West near the Strawberry Plains exit, the report said. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone, but after stopping briefly, the suspect drove off again.

Shortly after, officers found the car at a gas station on Rutledge Pike, the report said. After officers tried to use their cars to box in the driver, identified as Jonathan Cole, he reportedly fled the scene, hitting one of the cruisers. Cole then drove into Grainger County with one passenger, identified as Laura Chagnon, the report said, before officers were able to stop the car with spikes.

After Cole, who had unrelated outstanding arrest warrants, wrecked at the corner of Peck Avenue and Water Street, he allegedly ran on foot but was arrested in a field. Chagnon was also arrested after officers found drugs on her person.

