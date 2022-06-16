Maryville WWII POW identified 80 years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified a Maryville World War II veteran, 80 years after his death.

DPAA officials announced the identification Thursday. According to the announcement, Army Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson was captured and died as a prisoner of war and was accounted for in November of last year.

In late 1941, Thompson was a part of the U.S. Army Forces Far East Finance Department when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands. After intense fighting, the Bataan peninsula was surrendered. That led to the capture of thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members, including Thompson.

“They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war,” DPAA officials said.

According to prison camp records, Thompson died on Dec. 10, 1942, and was buried with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, in Common Grave 917. After the war, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) exhumed those bodies and moved them to a temporary U.S. mausoleum for identification.

Five sets of remains from 917 were identified, but, until recently, the rest were considered unidentifiable. In March of 2018, the 917 remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Scientists used dental, anthropological, and isotope analysis as well as circumstantial evidence to identify Thompson. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System scientists also helped by using mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

“Although interred as an Unknown in MACM, Thompson’s grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission,” DPAA officials told WVLT News.

Thompson was set to be buried in Kent, Washington.

