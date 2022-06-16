Advertisement

More shoppers heading back to in-person stores rather than online

Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.
Americans are returning to in-store shopping rather than online shopping.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans are back to shopping the old-fashioned way: in-person.

Last month, online retail sales rose 2.2% compared to May 2021, according to Mastercard.

However, in-store purchases jumped up 13.4%.

Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big-ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

Another reason for the rise of in-store shopping is that many people want to get out after largely being locked inside the house during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages

Latest News

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools
Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame
Baseball Vols rack up All America honors
New Tennessee softball pitcher
UT Softball signs top pitcher
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter