One more Heat Advisory, then storms for some but a drop in humidity for all of East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The dangerous combo of heat and humidity continue today, then a few storms move in with a front that will wipe out the humidity. The heat returns next week, but the humidity will be slower to rebound.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear with another stuffy morning, and a low of only 75 degrees. Patchy haze and fog develop again.

The heat continues Thursday with another Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 PM. We’re topping out at 95 degrees, but it still feels about 10 degrees warmer most of the afternoon hours, so that’s when you might want to limit time outdoors. Spotty rain and storms are possible this afternoon to the early evening hours, mainly in the higher elevations.

Tonight comes with spotty rain and storms continuing to develop, otherwise partly cloudy and a low of only 76 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is still in the mid-90s around 1 PM with spotty rain and storms morning to midday, and then scattered storms in the afternoon as a front finally moves through.

The humidity drops Friday night, setting up the rest of Father’s Day weekend to feel much better. Highs are in the upper 80s this weekend, which is just over average, but the refreshing humidity lets the mornings drop closer to 60 degrees. It also means, in the shade, it feels great!

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the heat looks to build right back to 90s next week. We are nearing 100 degrees by next Wednesday!

