Paula Deen shares love of jewelry and cooking with live crowd at JTV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paula Deen made a live appearance on set at Jewelry Television in West Knoxville for the first time in more than two years.

One of the country’s largest jewelry retailers hosted the aptly nick-named Queen of Southern Cuisine inside its studio located in West Knoxville, Wednesday.

Dean, who once hosted her own show on Food Network said working in front of a live crowd was like a jolt of energy you can’t get anywhere else.

”It’s like plugging in electricity to you,” said Deen.

Unveiling a new line of jewelry with JTV, Deen planned to be live for two hours Wednesday night, while also whipping up a batch of her famous peach cobbler.

”Cooking and jewelry, jewelry makes us pretty and country cooking makes us pretty,” said Deen.

Flanked alongside JTV’s Jennifer Miller, the two showed off her new collection.

One of the first guests back to JTV, and also one of the first to welcome in a live studio audience, JTV officials were happy to be finding the company in a stage of return to normalcy.

”We have been very cautious over the past couple of years, as has everyone so were keeping it small we’re still being cautious but were so excited to welcome our customers and the community back to the JTV offices,” said Kim Kanary Senior Vice President Marketing and Brand Management at JTV.

Deen said she’s always had a love for jewelry and combining it with her love for cooking dates all the way back to her start in the world of southern cuisine.

”I remember when I first started in my first walk-in restaurant. I would just have hot, sweaty, stringy, hair. Grease and flour all over me, but honey I had on those Carmen Miranda earrings, that was the only way I could express myself,” said Deen.

Deen will return to the JTV set Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

