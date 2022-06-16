Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An hour after posting an AMBER Alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. According to a post, police found Byrn and Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana.

The TBI said Byrn is safe and Covington is in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Thursday morning for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn from Blount County.

According to the TBI, Alexis is a 14-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The TBI said she was last seen in Blount County on June 12.

Alexis may be with Nathaniel Covington, who is wanted by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for kidnapping.

If you have seen Alexis or Nathaniel Covington, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620.

