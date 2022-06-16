Texas vs. Tennessee Round-2 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time Rick Barnes former team is coming to Rocky Top. Tennessee and Texas have been tabbed to play each other once again in the annual SEC/Big-12 Challenge.

Last season, the Vols visited Austin. Next Jan. 28, it’ll be the Longhorns paying a visit to Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers traveled to Austin, TX, to face the Longhorns as part of last season’s challenge, with Texas holding on for a one-point victory in a low-scoring affair, 52-51.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—who is entering his eighth season at the original UT—spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program’s lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.

The Vols are 5-3 all-time in the challenge. That includes a 4-0 record at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Dec. 6, 2014 – defeated Kansas State, 65-64

Jan. 30, 2016 – lost at TCU, 75-63

Jan. 28, 2017 – defeated Kansas State, 70-58

Jan. 27, 2018 – defeated Iowa State, 68-45

Jan. 26, 2019 – defeated West Virginia, 83-66

Jan. 25, 2020 – lost at No. 3 Kansas, 74-68

Jan. 30, 2021 – defeated No. 15 Kansas, 80-61

Jan. 29, 2022 – lost at Texas, 52-51

