Advertisement

Texas vs. Tennessee Round-2 in Knoxville

Vols to lock horns with Texas on Rocky Top next January in SEC/Big-12 Challenge
The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.
The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.(Southeastern Conference)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This time Rick Barnes former team is coming to Rocky Top. Tennessee and Texas have been tabbed to play each other once again in the annual SEC/Big-12 Challenge.

Last season, the Vols visited Austin. Next Jan. 28, it’ll be the Longhorns paying a visit to Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers traveled to Austin, TX, to face the Longhorns as part of last season’s challenge, with Texas holding on for a one-point victory in a low-scoring affair, 52-51.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes—who is entering his eighth season at the original UT—spent 17 seasons leading the Longhorns program before transitioning to Rocky Top. A member of the Longhorn Hall of Honor, Barnes guided Texas to more than 400 wins, four Big 12 Championships, 16 NCAA Tournament berths and the program’s lone Final Four appearance in the modern era in 2003.

The Volunteers traveled to Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns as part of last season’s challenge, with Texas holding on for a one-point victory in a low-scoring affair, 52-51.

The Vols are 5-3 all-time in the challenge. That includes a 4-0 record at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Dec. 6, 2014 – defeated Kansas State, 65-64

Jan. 30, 2016 – lost at TCU, 75-63

Jan. 28, 2017 – defeated Kansas State, 70-58

Jan. 27, 2018 – defeated Iowa State, 68-45

Jan. 26, 2019 – defeated West Virginia, 83-66

Jan. 25, 2020 – lost at No. 3 Kansas, 74-68

Jan. 30, 2021 – defeated No. 15 Kansas, 80-61

Jan. 29, 2022 – lost at Texas, 52-51

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power after Lenoir City Utilities Board experiences outages

Latest News

Vols celebrate 12-4 win over Notre Dame
Baseball Vols rack up All America honors
New Tennessee softball pitcher
UT Softball signs top pitcher
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter
Bear rips into tent at Elkmont Campground, injures mother and daughter
A black bear
Bear euthanized after woman, child injured at Elkmont Campground
A black bear
See a bear in the Smokies? What to do and how to report rule-breakers