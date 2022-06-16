UT Softball signs top pitcher

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly has announced the addition of transfer pitcher Payton Gottshall to the Lady Vol softball program.

After a dominant junior campaign this past spring, the right-hander from Massillon, Ohio, was named the 2022 Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Year and will have two years of eligibility remaining when she arrives on Rocky Top.

“We faced Payton two years ago and could see that she had really good stuff,” Weekly said. “Being around her the last couple days, you can tell that she is extremely competitive and will bring a killer instinct to the circle. We’re excited that she is joining us on Rocky Top.”

A standout in the circle for three seasons at Bowling Green, Gottshall recorded a program-record 784 strikeouts with an impressive 1.77 career earned run average.

Gottshall was named the MAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year and All-MAC First Team in 2021, going 20-12 with a 1.87 ERA and 282 strikeouts. She earned first team All-Ohio honors as a junior and senior and led her high school team to a state title in 2018.

