‘You have to pay attention to what’s going on around you’: Oak Island Water Rescue urging all beachgoers to be cautious in water after three drownings

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A third drowning at Oak Island is raising concern about beachgoers safety. Oak Island Water Rescue (OIWR) Chief Peter Grendze says the three people who drowned were alone in the water.

Some simple changes to your day at the beach could be the difference between life and death.

“You have to pay attention to what’s going on around you,” Grendze said. “Pay attention to what the current rip conditions are. Swim with a buddy. If you don’t know how to swim, or you have young kids, please, please wear a life jacket. If you see somebody in trouble, call 911. Get us going as soon as possible because the sooner we can get there, the better chance we have of getting anybody out of the water.”

Grendze says with a life jacket, you would be able to float out of a rip current and water rescue could easily save you.

“I think life jackets, especially if you have younger kids, always put them in a decent life jacket, these little floaties on the arms don’t cut it. Spend the money, your child’s worth the cost.”

Before getting in the water, though, he says everyone should know what a rip current looks like from the sand.

“You look for these calm spots like this or like that one. And you’ll actually see the bubbles instead of staying [along the shore]. They’re going [out towards the ocean]. Those are real obvious signs. Sometimes they’re really subtle. And they come and go. There may be a rip there one second, and a minute later, it may be gone,” Grendze said.

Rip currents at Oak Island (Oak Island Water Rescue)

Grendze also noted that rip current conditions can change throughout the day. That’s why they now have a QR code to scan at beach entrances to get rip current risk warnings that are updated by the National Weather Service every 15 minutes.

“We’re on an ocean, you never know what’s out there. You never know what kind of conditions are underwater. We can’t see underneath there.”

The OIWR team wants all residents and visitors to be more cautious when heading to the beach.

“Watch what the rip current risk sign says. A yellow flag means go up to your knees only, there’s a reason for that, because then the waves are getting bigger,” Grendze said.

He added that even if there’s a green flag--which means a low risk of rip currents--you should still be cautious because you never know when things can change.

Beach flag warning system. (WECT)

“Just because it’s moderate or even green, that doesn’t mean you can take your eyes off the water and not pay attention to what’s going on areound you,”Grendze said. “We don’t need any more tragic incidents is on this island or any of the islands we want people to enjoy it. Enjoy the beach, enjoy the ocean. Please be safe.”

