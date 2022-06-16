Young-Williams at critical capacity, fosters needed

Advertisement

Officials with the Young-Williams Animal Center were asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need.

“We are at critical capacity and we need help from our community to provide temporary housing to pets,” the announcement said.

Specifically, the shelter was in need of kitten and adult dog fosters. Those interested can sign up or contact employees at this link. Additionally, Young-Williams will be hosting a foster open house on June 25 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at their Kingston Pike location.

Maryville WWII POW identified 80 years later
