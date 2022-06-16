Young-Williams at critical capacity, fosters needed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center reached critical capacity, spokespersons announced Thursday. Now they’re asking Knoxville families to provide temporary housing for pets in need.

“We are at critical capacity and we need help from our community to provide temporary housing to pets,” the announcement said.

Specifically, the shelter was in need of kitten and adult dog fosters. Those interested can sign up or contact employees at this link. Additionally, Young-Williams will be hosting a foster open house on June 25 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at their Kingston Pike location.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.