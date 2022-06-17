Advertisement

Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosts Juneteenth events all weekend long

A host of events from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center provide many options for celebrating Juneteenth.
A host of events from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center provide many options for celebrating Juneteenth.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This Sunday marks the second year of a new federal holiday, Juneteenth.

About 30% of private employers will give their workers Monday off. People can start celebrating in Knoxville on Friday as the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host various events this weekend.

Friday will kick off the holiday weekend with Racial Justice Town Hall. The town hall is a free event that people can attend in-person or online.

Then on Saturday, the center will unveil a new tribute exhibit starting at 10 a.m. during a Juneteenth Exhibition Tribute. Rev. Renee Kesler is inviting everyone to come to the free event.

”We will be unveiling a new art project which is also going to speak to Juneteenth so it’s our inspiration to speak to public art and culture, as well as encouraging people to come and to enjoy the art piece. We commissioned two artists, and they have done an exceptional job! We’ll unveil that special piece on Saturday morning and you’ll also get to see a nice reenactment by a young man named Juba, who would’ve been emancipated June 19th,” said Kesler.

The Beck will host a Juneteenth Father’s Day Freedom Dinner on Sunday. This event is a ticketed event with a dinner buffet and live music. Times and tickets for this event can be found on the Beck website.

Wrapping up Juneteenth weekend, The Beck will host a free Juneteenth MLK Parade/March, starting at Chilhowee Park and traveling to Dr. Walter Hardy Park, where there will be closing remarks and a presentation to wrap up the city’s celebration.

For more information about all of the events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

Josh Turner will headline the 2022 Patriot Festival.
Josh Turner to headline Patriot Fest in Pigeon Forge
Soldiers from around Tennessee and the surrounding states reunited with family members.
Tennessee soldiers return from deployment after 9 months in Kuwait
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Knoxville woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to Oak Island
Dog Euthanized After Getting Rabies
Dog Euthanized after Getting Rabies