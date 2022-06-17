Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosts Juneteenth events all weekend long

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This Sunday marks the second year of a new federal holiday, Juneteenth.

About 30% of private employers will give their workers Monday off. People can start celebrating in Knoxville on Friday as the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host various events this weekend.

Friday will kick off the holiday weekend with Racial Justice Town Hall. The town hall is a free event that people can attend in-person or online.

Then on Saturday, the center will unveil a new tribute exhibit starting at 10 a.m. during a Juneteenth Exhibition Tribute. Rev. Renee Kesler is inviting everyone to come to the free event.

”We will be unveiling a new art project which is also going to speak to Juneteenth so it’s our inspiration to speak to public art and culture, as well as encouraging people to come and to enjoy the art piece. We commissioned two artists, and they have done an exceptional job! We’ll unveil that special piece on Saturday morning and you’ll also get to see a nice reenactment by a young man named Juba, who would’ve been emancipated June 19th,” said Kesler.

The Beck will host a Juneteenth Father’s Day Freedom Dinner on Sunday. This event is a ticketed event with a dinner buffet and live music. Times and tickets for this event can be found on the Beck website.

Wrapping up Juneteenth weekend, The Beck will host a free Juneteenth MLK Parade/March, starting at Chilhowee Park and traveling to Dr. Walter Hardy Park, where there will be closing remarks and a presentation to wrap up the city’s celebration.

For more information about all of the events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.