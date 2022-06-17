Advertisement

DUI Checkpoint set to honor fallen Police officer


Fallen officer
Fallen officer(Brentwood pd)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A DUI Checkpoint will be conducted Friday in honor of a fallen Brentwood Police Officer.

BPD said in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Officer, the Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood will serve as a DUI Checkpoint. This date and location were chosen to remember the fallen Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed by a drunk driver on Franklin Road on June 18, 2020.

Woman sentenced to 8 years for drunk-driving incident that killed Brentwood officer

“Drunk and distracted driving is preventable,” said Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey. “We tragically lost a friend, brother, son, husband, and an officer on the morning of June 18, 2020. Please make smart choices to drink responsibly this weekend and every day of your life.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reported that one in three fatal crashes involves an impaired driver.

The Brentwood Police Department added that they encourage using designated drivers and ridesharing services to help keep our roadways safe.

Maryville WWII POW identified 80 years later
