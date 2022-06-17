DUI Checkpoint set to honor fallen Police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A DUI Checkpoint will be conducted Friday in honor of a fallen Brentwood Police Officer.

BPD said in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Officer, the Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood will serve as a DUI Checkpoint. This date and location were chosen to remember the fallen Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed by a drunk driver on Franklin Road on June 18, 2020.

“Drunk and distracted driving is preventable,” said Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey. “We tragically lost a friend, brother, son, husband, and an officer on the morning of June 18, 2020. Please make smart choices to drink responsibly this weekend and every day of your life.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security reported that one in three fatal crashes involves an impaired driver.

The Brentwood Police Department added that they encourage using designated drivers and ridesharing services to help keep our roadways safe.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.