East Tennessee groups on standby for baby, toddler COVID-19 vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FDA approved emergency use for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for kids at least six-months-old on Friday. The move will still need to be approved by the CDC, which is expected to happen Saturday. The CDC director has already signed off on the recommendation, possibly making the doses available next week.

A spokesperson with the Knox County Health Department told WVLT News they’re waiting on the CDC’s approval to start offering the vaccines but will be ready if that happens. The vaccines will go out to specific clinics and their community vaccine teams.

Grassroots group New Direction Health Care Solutions is also on standby as the team has already vaccinated thousands of East Tennesseans at its community free events. Its founder, Cynthia J. Finch, said they’ll offer the vaccines after the expected approval.

“Five to 11 years old is what we were targeting with the Mega Vaccine Clinic, but everyone was coming in to say, ‘I can’t wait,’ Finch said. “You do have some who have reservations they would prefer to get their vaccinations at the pediatrician, but one of the issues we have with the pediatrician is that can’t do it in volume.”

In a clinical trial, the FDA found children six months to three years old show different side effects than kids four or five years old. The most commonly reported side effects included irritability, crying, sleepiness, loss of appetite, fever and pain, and swelling at the injection area.

Side effects vary between each product, so health providers encourage you to research and consult with your child’s pediatrician before they get the shot.

