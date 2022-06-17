Farmers say farmers’ market prices could increase soon

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is costing more for farmers to produce our favorite summer vegetables, from tomatoes to okra and fresh squash.

So far, they’re holding their own at the local farmers’ market but said prices might double soon.

At the Sevierville Farmers’ Market on Friday, local farmers told WVLT News that most prices are about the same as last year, but they’re not sure for how long.

The farmers’ market is Betty McCarter’s first stop when she heads out for groceries. She likes the freshness and the prices.

Tomatoes have just started to come in good. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“I love it, and I’m gonna get me some of these strawberries,” said McCarter. “I grew up in a time when you lived out for your garden.”

Some items have increased, like watermelons, costing almost double, but other items may go up very soon as it costs more to produce the food.

“Fertilizer prices about doubled since last year and seed prices went up and fuel prices went up for the tractors and equipment and your trucks,” said farmer Marvin Henderson.

Henderson said he hopes he won’t have to raise prices but may not have a choice. With a future problem, the heat wave this past week and the drought, he said this might soon catch up on the plants that are about to bloom and produce.

“The heat that we’re facing right now is probably gonna affect some of the craft fleet around two or three weeks from now is when we will see that effect based on that,” said Henderson.

Henderson operates Henderson Produce in Sevierville and said the items he can’t grow here locally are shipped in, costing more money.

At Sevierville Farmers Market on Friday's from 8 a.m. until noon. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

