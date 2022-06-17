Advertisement

Flame Azaleas blooming in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The flame azaleas are in bloom now on Andrew’s Bald.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WVLT) - The flame azaleas are now in bloom on top of Andrew’s Bald.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park records show that millions of people visit the park each summer. They come to the park looking for waterfalls, hikes, and azaleas.

You can find flame azaleas on top of Andrew’s and Gregory’s Bald and along Blue Ridge Parkway. Leslie Thomas hiked up on a Tuesday morning to see the view.

“The trail up it’s all incredible and then you know, coming out here and the clouds coming off the mountains and the flowers and it’s just beautiful. Just all of it,” said Thomas.

People come from all over the country just to see the red, yellow, pink, and white blooming shrubs. They are found in Southern Appalachia, according to Park Biologist Glenn Taylor.

“When you see them, enjoy, and you don’t want to try to dig them up. They should stay where they are a big draw. They’re beautiful, very showy flowers attract pollinators,” said Taylor.

The azaleas are in the same family as the huckleberry and the blueberry.

If you want to check out the azaleas, you will need to do so soon. They bloom between June and July of every year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

Local maker's Father's Day Gift Guide released.
Shop Father’s Day gifts from local Knoxville Makers
Scattered storms today.
Steamy to some storms, a front wipes out humidity for the weekend
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball down court against Boston...
Warriors win 4th NBA title since 2015
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee
Thunder Valley Nationals set for Bristol Dragway