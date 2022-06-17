Flame Azaleas blooming in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WVLT) - The flame azaleas are now in bloom on top of Andrew’s Bald.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park records show that millions of people visit the park each summer. They come to the park looking for waterfalls, hikes, and azaleas.

You can find flame azaleas on top of Andrew’s and Gregory’s Bald and along Blue Ridge Parkway. Leslie Thomas hiked up on a Tuesday morning to see the view.

“The trail up it’s all incredible and then you know, coming out here and the clouds coming off the mountains and the flowers and it’s just beautiful. Just all of it,” said Thomas.

People come from all over the country just to see the red, yellow, pink, and white blooming shrubs. They are found in Southern Appalachia, according to Park Biologist Glenn Taylor.

“When you see them, enjoy, and you don’t want to try to dig them up. They should stay where they are a big draw. They’re beautiful, very showy flowers attract pollinators,” said Taylor.

The azaleas are in the same family as the huckleberry and the blueberry.

If you want to check out the azaleas, you will need to do so soon. They bloom between June and July of every year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.