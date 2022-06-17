Foothills Parkway closed for construction in another phase of repaving efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Foothills Parkway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be again closed for construction as part of the repaving efforts, according to officials with the park.

No traffic will be allowed on the roadway from the Flats Road intersection to the Highway 321 intersection near Walland. The road will be closed from June 20 to August 31.

The GSMNP officials are asking drivers, hikers and cyclists to avoid using the area so workers can complete the work safely. Drivers will be able to use Foothills Parkway from Chilhowee Lake to the Look Rock area but will only be able to use that route on their return.

Look Rock Picnic Area, Look Rock Observation Tower, trail and parking area will be open during the closure. Other scenic route options are available, according to officials with the park. The new section of Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley will provide a scenic option.

This closure is the second part of the project to repave the roads on the parkway. The first closure occurred from March 14 through May 21, and the final construction work will close the parkway from August 31 to May 5, 2023.

The funding will be sent from the Great American Outdoor Act (GAOA). Funding from the act supports addressing the “most critical” needs in the Smokies and other national parks across the United States.

“This project will reduce more than $25 million in deferred maintenance associated with the Parkway, support 400 jobs, and contribute $85.5 million to the nation’s economy,” a park spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.