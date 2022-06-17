Former President Trump to speak at conservative conference in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Faith and Freedom Coalition is holding its Road to Majority Policy Conference in Nashville on Friday and the former president, Donald Trump, is slated to be the keynote speaker.

The annual event is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Friday, with a large number of notable speakers schedule to address attendees, including Newt Gingrich, Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Lindsay Graham.

Extra security will be visible around the event leading up to Trump’s appearance at noon on Friday.

The event is designed to bolster conservative support and encourage Republican voter turnout in upcoming elections and “empower conservatives to fight for their values.”

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn speaks at the Road to Majority Conference in Nashville, TN. (WSMV)

The Faith and Freedom Coalition says it is comprised of over 2 million people of faith who support families and individual freedom.

The Road to Majority Conference kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday, June 18.

