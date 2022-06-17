Advertisement

Former President Trump to speak at conservative conference in Nashville

Donald Trump will speak to conservatives in Nashville, TN, on Friday.
Donald Trump will speak to conservatives in Nashville, TN, on Friday.(MGN)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Faith and Freedom Coalition is holding its Road to Majority Policy Conference in Nashville on Friday and the former president, Donald Trump, is slated to be the keynote speaker.

The annual event is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on Friday, with a large number of notable speakers schedule to address attendees, including Newt Gingrich, Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Lindsay Graham.

Extra security will be visible around the event leading up to Trump’s appearance at noon on Friday.

The event is designed to bolster conservative support and encourage Republican voter turnout in upcoming elections and “empower conservatives to fight for their values.”

TN Senator Marsha Blackburn speaks at the Road to Majority Conference in Nashville, TN.
TN Senator Marsha Blackburn speaks at the Road to Majority Conference in Nashville, TN.(WSMV)

The Faith and Freedom Coalition says it is comprised of over 2 million people of faith who support families and individual freedom.

The Road to Majority Conference kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday, June 18.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
TBI issued AMBER Alert for Alexis Byrn
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody
Laura Chagnon and Jonathan Cole
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says
Knoxville speed limits are about to change
Abbott Rd.
TWRA: Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Sevierville

Latest News

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
TBI: Burned body found inside vehicle in Cumberland Co.
generic rabies vaccine
Over a dozen treated after euthanized dog tests positive for rabies, Jefferson Co. veterinarian says
WSMV Predators
Former Governor in talks to buy Predators
Investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect.
Knoxville police searching for suspect accused of spray painting Target merchandise