Insulin alarm mistaken for bomb, KPD Bomb Squad responds
The Knoxville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a beeping noise from a trash can, according to the KPD officials.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to Cherokee Health Systems on Western Avenue at around 1:50 p.m. on Friday following reports of a possible suspicious device from a trash can at the front of the building.
The Bomb Squad was called to investigate further, according to KPD officials. Officers closed a small section of 21st Street and evacuated the building.
At around 4:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad identified the object as an insulin alarm.
