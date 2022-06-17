Insulin alarm mistaken for bomb, KPD Bomb Squad responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to Cherokee Health Systems on Western Avenue at around 1:50 p.m. on Friday following reports of a possible suspicious device from a trash can at the front of the building.

The Bomb Squad was called to investigate further, according to KPD officials. Officers closed a small section of 21st Street and evacuated the building.

At around 4:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad identified the object as an insulin alarm.

At around 4:15 p.m., the Bomb Squad cleared the device, which proved to be an insulin alarm. pic.twitter.com/ZpdSew5hfN — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 17, 2022

