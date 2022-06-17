Advertisement

Josh Turner to headline Patriot Fest in Pigeon Forge

Prize giveaway to see Turner in Pigeon Forge, along with fireworks spectacular, rounds out the summer celebration.
Josh Turner will headline the 2022 Patriot Festival.
Josh Turner will headline the 2022 Patriot Festival.(Source: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One country music star has sold more than 6.4 million records and with his deep bass voice he’ll headline this year’s Patriot Festival in Pigeon Forge.

Josh Turner will perform on July 4. He’s celebrating the 15th anniversary of the billboard hit “Firecracker,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country charts.

The singer sat down on Zoom with WVLT’s Kyle Grainger from California to talk about his trip to Pigeon Forge and why he’s excited to be performing here again.

“There’s much worse places to play July 4th for sure; it’s going to be a lively crowd, it’s going to be exciting, they understand what July 4th is all about. They still care about July 4th and so I’m going to be amongst friends that night and I’m going to have a great time,” said Turner.

You can have a chance to meet Turner in person while he’s in town, plus get some really cool amenities from Pigeon Forge.

The Firecracker sweepstakes winner and a guest will get to meet Turner, stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, receive Ariat boots and denim from Stages West, visit Dollywood theme park and receive VIP access to many other Pigeon Forge attractions and shows.

Patriot Festival activities get underway at 4:00 p.m. with various food vendors for guests to explore in the park. From the main stage, the annual veteran’s tribute is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Immediately after, local favorites Liquid Velvet, a ‘70s and ‘80s rock tribute band, take the stage. Popular Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Swamp River Revival performs at 6:30 p.m., just prior to Turner’s performance.

The fireworks display starts at approximately 9:45 p.m., as will Knoxville radio station WIVK’s (107.7 FM) simulcast of the event.

To register or learn more about prizes can be found at this link.

Singer Josh Turner
Singer Josh Turner(Source: Flint River Entertainment Complex)

