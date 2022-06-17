Knoxville native fulfilling lifelong dream in LPGA golf championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Allie Knight will live out a lifelong dream on June 21 when she competes in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In the midst of her preparations, a huge part of her game is giving back to the younger generation of golfers as a teaching professional.

“I can’t see myself doing anything else,” said Knight. “Just be able to share, and you know, have kids and other people to be able to play golf and be out on the course and enjoy it like always have you know, it’s just, it’s great and it’s a good feeling to you know, to tell that and teach them.”

In the mornings, Knight is on the course instructing younger kids on how to improve their game. Then by the afternoon, Knight is focusing on her game.

“It’s a good balance, but it is hard sometimes, and it’s a lot. I feel like I’m on the golf course all day long, 12 hours a day, but I love it, you know, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else or doing anything else,” said Knight.

Not many pros are also teaching professionals. However, balancing the two is simply an extension of Knight’s career.

“They [LPGA’s] are out there every single week grinding it from every tournament, where I am teaching a little bit more so I’m at home,” said Knight. “But you know, just to be there and know like I’m here with them and I’m right next to them, they’re no different than me. So I think to be in that mindset too is good.”

Next week Knight will tee off against some of the best talents in the world, including top-ranked Jin Young Ko.

“It was a dream come true to be able to compete and be there with all the best players in the world. It’s incredible. I’m just excited to be able to experience it again and be there,” Knight said.

And when tee time comes, Knight knows she’ll be ready for the moment.

“There’s definitely been struggling times where you just kind of keep on going. And you never know when it’s gonna be your time in golf and when everything’s going to kind of come together at the same time. And hopefully next week that’ll happen for me,” said Knight.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship begins June 21 and concludes June 26. Knight leaves for Bethesda, MD, on Saturday to get a few rounds of practice in at Congressional Country Club ahead of the tournament.

