Knoxville police searching for suspect accused of spray painting Target merchandise
Over $3,800 worth of clothes were damaged, according to Knoxville Police Department investigators.
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect who spray-painted merchandise in Target this week, a social post stated.
On June 13, the man spray-painted an “entire section of merchandise” at a Knoxville Target, located at 11100 Parkside Drive, officials said.
It damaged over $3,800 worth of clothing, according to KPD.
Those who recognize him are encouraged to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by texting **TIPS, the P3TIPS app, or by calling 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.