Knoxville police searching for suspect accused of spray painting Target merchandise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect who spray-painted merchandise in Target this week, a social post stated.

On June 13, the man spray-painted an “entire section of merchandise” at a Knoxville Target, located at 11100 Parkside Drive, officials said.

It damaged over $3,800 worth of clothing, according to KPD.

Those who recognize him are encouraged to submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, by texting **TIPS, the P3TIPS app, or by calling 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

