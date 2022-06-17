Advertisement

Milder Father’s Day Weekend but cranking up to 100

Meteorologist Ben Cathey sees a big drop in humidity Saturday & Sunday, but we’re right back to the 90s on Monday.
Pat got this terrific sunrise picture. More nice views - a little less hot, too - are on the way!
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - By the time you read this, the ‘mini’ WVLT First Alert and the storms are both done. Some much needed - albeit very brief - rain cooled us down. Now a north wind will magically drop the humidity for the holiday weekend. These are also the mildest afternoon temps of the upcoming week.

Next week a brand new and even stronger heat wave is here. We are talking mid 90s for at least five straight days, though this could last into early July!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the afternoon rain is done, but a pretty stout severe thunderstorm risk now moves into Virginia and the Carolinas. Our temps dropped an average of 10-15 degrees after rain, but numbers will go back up before sunset. Humidity will *slowly* fade away but we’re not done quite yet.

Tonight’s low is still fairly sticky, with 68 degrees in and around Knoxville. Saturday is simply gorgeous. One of the few changes in the overall custom forecast is dropping Saturday’s high temp to 86 degrees. That’s exactly average. There’s zero rain, a cooler north breeze ushering in lowered humidity, and the sun is out. Great Day!

Sunday is pretty similar. Happy Father’s Day! The high is 87, and there’s no rain clouds in sight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat returns faster than the muggy conditions, but we’re still back to 90s Monday and beyond. These days are common this time of the year, but triple digit highs are not, which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday with a high of 100 degrees. The dew points look to be around 60 degrees, which means it doesn’t really feel warmer in the shade.

In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, the humidity ticks up more after Wednesday, which is when the mornings are stuffier and isolated rain and storms return with the on-going highs in the 90s.

Past the 8-day, there’s small chances of rain. The mid 90s could last well into early July - a very, very prolonged stretch of heat.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

